Broncos' Case Keenum: Bothered by sore knee
Keenum will be held out of Wednesday's practice to rest a sore knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
With the soreness considered mild, Keenum is expected to return to practice Thursday and then play in Sunday's road game against the Ravens. His matchup seems to be more of a concern than the minor knee injury, though Baltimore did surrender four touchdown passes to Andy Dalton last week.
