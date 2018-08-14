Keenum completed one of four passes for five yards during Saturday's 42-28 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Keenum completed a short pass to Demaryius Thomas on his first throw of the game and then missed on his final three attempts before leaving the game after two unsuccessful drives. Denver reportedly treated the contest as an opportunity to test out specific concepts as opposed to going up against an opposing team. A clearer sense as to how Keenum is performing in Denver should come into greater focus in the coming week or two as the coaching staff seeks to establish the offense's in-season identity.