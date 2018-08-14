Broncos' Case Keenum: Completes one pass
Keenum completed one of four passes for five yards during Saturday's 42-28 preseason loss to Minnesota.
Keenum completed a short pass to Demaryius Thomas on his first throw of the game and then missed on his final three attempts before leaving the game after two unsuccessful drives. Denver reportedly treated the contest as an opportunity to test out specific concepts as opposed to going up against an opposing team. A clearer sense as to how Keenum is performing in Denver should come into greater focus in the coming week or two as the coaching staff seeks to establish the offense's in-season identity.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...