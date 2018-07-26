Keenum's completion percentage could notice a boost within offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's scheme, which features quick, short throws, Tyler Polumbus of The Athletic reports.

Polumbus traced some of Musgrave's past stops to predict that this year's Broncos offense is likely to resemble former head coach Gary Kubiak's West Coast attack, albeit more simplified and sped up similar to how Chip Kelly ran things with Musgrave on staff in Philadelphia in 2014. This should be welcome news for Keenum, who got his start in the NFL with the Texans under Kubiak. Keenum ranked second in the NFL with a 67.6 percent completion rate in 2017, so he doesn't have quite the room for improvement a young Derek Carr had under Musgrave's tutelage a few seasons ago. Still, an offense built around quick passes and run-pass options seems like a strong fit for somebody with Keenum's accuracy and mobility.

