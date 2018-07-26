Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave's offense should be full of quick, short throws that could boost Keenum's completion percentage, just as Musgrave helped improve Derek Carr's completion percentage, Tyler Polumbus of The Athletic reports.

Polumbus traced some of Musgrave's past stops to predict that this year's Broncos offense is likely to resemble former head coach Gary Kubiak's West Coast attack simplified and sped up similar to how Chip Kelly ran things with Musgrave on staff in Philadelphia in 2014. The prediction makes sense, especially given the fact that Musgrave played under Kubiak in Denver and has reportedly chatted with his former coach regularly throughout the offseason. This should be welcome news for Keenum, who got his start in the NFL with the Texans under Kubiak. Keenum ranked second in the NFL with a 67.6% completion rate in 2017, so he doesn't have quite the room for improvement a young Derek Carr had a few seasons ago. Still, an offense built around quick passes and run-pass options seems like a strong fit for somebody of Keenum's accuracy and mobility.