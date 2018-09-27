Keenum donned a knee brace during Thursday's practice, but was listed as a full participant on the team's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com. "Case came out of the [Week 3] game fairly healthy," coach Vance Joseph said of the quarterback. "He had no swelling, he has no issues. He should obviously feel better this week."

Keenum experience some knee soreness coming out of the Week 2 win over the Raiders, resulting in him getting practice off last Wednesday before returning to the field the following two days. The fact that he logged a full session for the Broncos' first practice of the current week seemingly supports Joseph's comments about Keenum's health outlook taking a turn for the better. With any lingering soreness or swelling having subsided, Keenum should be poised to turn in a bounce-back performance Monday against an underwhelming Chiefs secondary after he was limited to a season-worst 5.6 yards per attempt in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.