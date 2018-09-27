Broncos' Case Keenum: Donning knee brace in practice
Keenum donned a knee brace during Thursday's practice, but was listed as a full participant on the team's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com. "Case came out of the [Week 3] game fairly healthy," coach Vance Joseph said of the quarterback. "He had no swelling, he has no issues. He should obviously feel better this week."
Keenum experience some knee soreness coming out of the Week 2 win over the Raiders, resulting in him getting practice off last Wednesday before returning to the field the following two days. The fact that he logged a full session for the Broncos' first practice of the current week seemingly supports Joseph's comments about Keenum's health outlook taking a turn for the better. With any lingering soreness or swelling having subsided, Keenum should be poised to turn in a bounce-back performance Monday against an underwhelming Chiefs secondary after he was limited to a season-worst 5.6 yards per attempt in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...