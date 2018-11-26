Broncos' Case Keenum: Effective in Week 12 win
Keenum completed 15 of 28 attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-17 win against Pittsburgh.
The wily veteran picked apart a typically stellar Steelers pass defense, piecing together multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions for the first time since Dec. 17 of last season. Keenum hasn't been particularly effective in pushing the ball downfield this year (7.2 yards per attempt), but at least he's cleaned up his act in the turnovers department of late, with zero interceptions or fumbles lost over his past three outings, after committing 11 total turnovers through the first eight weeks of the regular season. There's no denying that he's had ice in his veins in his first year as a Bronco, with four game-winning fourth quarter drives already this season, and a number of gutsy performances against clear Super Bowl contenders (three losses to the Chiefs and Rams coming by 14 total points). Week 13 is a dreamy matchup for fantasy purposes, going up against a Bengals defense that ranks bottom five in completions, passing yards and touchdowns allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
