Broncos' Case Keenum: Efficient in Week 7 win
Keenum completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also rushed four times for four yards.
Keenum was spotted an early 7-0 lead courtesy of a Todd Davis pick-six, which was followed up by a 28-yard touchdown throw from Emmanuel Sanders to Courtland Sutton on a trick play later in the first quarter. A second defensive touchdown gave Keenum and the Broncos offense even more of a cushion. Once Keenum hit Sanders with a touchdown pass from 64 yards out early in the second quarter, the contest was essentially decided. The performance didn't really serve to answer some of the lingering questions about Keenum considering he had the luxury of serving as a game manager, but it was still a much-needed victory for the Broncos. He'll look to be on top of his game when Denver and the Chiefs face off in an AFC West Week 8 showdown.
