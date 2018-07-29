Keenum was lockstep with his receivers on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports

Several reporters have noted the reduction in balls hitting the turf to start this training camp as compared to those in recent years. Keenum's strengths are his quickness and accuracy, which play into what should be a horizontal Denver offense this season. That doesn't mean, however, that fans should expect Keenum to be Captain Checkdown. The veteran quarterback reportedly hit several receivers, including Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders deep during Sunday's practice. All signs currently point to a significant upgrade at quarterback for the Broncos this season.