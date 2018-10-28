Broncos' Case Keenum: Has uneven performance in loss
Keenum completed 23 of 34 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City. He added nine yards on the ground and lost a fumble.
The Broncos were reeling late in the first half following 16 unanswered points by the Chiefs, but Keenum marched Denver 75 yards in 49 seconds, capping the drive off with a 24-yard loft to Tim Patrick. The drive represented Keenum at his best while two second-half turnovers at midfield, including an interception on an underthrown flea-flicker pass, showed him at his worst. Keenum now has 10 interceptions this season, three more than he recorded all of last season. Despite making several big plays outside the pocket, Denver continues to use him as a drop-back passer -- something both he and his offensive line seem to struggle with. With five early losses, Denver doesn't have much wiggle room and Keenum will be counted on next Sunday against a Houston defense that is among the league's best against the run but is middle-of-the-pack against the pass, with an opponent quarterback rating of 93.3.
More News
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Efficient in Week 7 win•
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Gets vote of confidence•
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Throws for two scores in loss•
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Produces in garbage time•
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: No touchdowns in defeat•
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Donning knee brace in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...