Keenum completed 23 of 34 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City. He added nine yards on the ground and lost a fumble.

The Broncos were reeling late in the first half following 16 unanswered points by the Chiefs, but Keenum marched Denver 75 yards in 49 seconds, capping the drive off with a 24-yard loft to Tim Patrick. The drive represented Keenum at his best while two second-half turnovers at midfield, including an interception on an underthrown flea-flicker pass, showed him at his worst. Keenum now has 10 interceptions this season, three more than he recorded all of last season. Despite making several big plays outside the pocket, Denver continues to use him as a drop-back passer -- something both he and his offensive line seem to struggle with. With five early losses, Denver doesn't have much wiggle room and Keenum will be counted on next Sunday against a Houston defense that is among the league's best against the run but is middle-of-the-pack against the pass, with an opponent quarterback rating of 93.3.