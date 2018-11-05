Broncos' Case Keenum: Keeps slinging it against Texans
Keenum put up 42 pass attempts, completing 26 for 290 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Houston.
The wily veteran was once again calm under pressure, leading the Broncos downfield on a 14-play, 53 yard drive in the final three minutes to set up Brandon McManus with a potential game-winning 51-yard attempt (ultimately, he pushed it wide right). Keenum has been highly prone to the interception in 2018, throwing 10 compared to seven all of last year, with six fumbles put on the turf this season (just one in 2017). His QBR has dipped from 74.3 in his lone season as a Viking to 43.6 in his debut campaign in Denver, working with a downgraded offensive line and a receiving corps lacking Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. On the bright side, Keenum has multiple touchdowns or 290-plus passing yards in four of his past five games. He and the Broncos reconvene Nov. 18 in Los Angeles, taking on a Chargers defense that has 10 interceptions through the first half of the regular season.
