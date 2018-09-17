Broncos' Case Keenum: Leads comeback effort
Keenum completed 19-of-35 pass attempts for 222 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland. He also gained 16 yards on three carries.
Keenum was just 5-of-11 for 38 yards, three first downs, and zero scoring drives in the first half. He started with three three-and-outs in the first quarter and followed that up with an interception to start the second. However, the 30-year-old regrouped at the break and led scoring drives on all four second-half possessions, concluding the comeback win with Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal with just six seconds left. While the Houston product will certainly take the win, he has had a bit of a rocky start to his Broncos career and will look for more consistency Week 3 at Baltimore.
