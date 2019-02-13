The Broncos' impending trade for Joe Flacco likely marks the end of Keenum's tenure as the starting quarterback in Denver, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Signed to a two-year, $36 million contract last offseason, Keenum failed to replicate his Minnesota magic from 2017, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt with an 18:15 TD:INT as a 16-game starter for the Broncos. The team can free up $11 million in cap space if Keenum is removed from the roster, while any team that trades for him would inherit an $18 million base salary that includes $7 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap.com. The significant commitment limits his trade value, but it shouldn't preclude some level of interest. There's also some chance -- however small -- the Broncos could retain Keenum and allow him to compete with Flacco for the starting job.