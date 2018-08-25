Keenum completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Keenum played the entire first half and led the Broncos to 17 points on five drives. He was accurate throwing to all areas of the field, including a 33-yard gain on a deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders and a 27-yard gain on a back-shoulder throw to Courtland Sutton. Assuming he's held out for the final week of the exhibition slate, Keenum will finish the preseason 21-of-35 passing (60 percent) for 231 yards without any touchdowns or turnovers. The 30-year-old quarterback will start the regular season with a Week 1 home game against the Seahawks.

