Keenum ended 2018 having completed 365 of 586 passes for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 93 yards, two touchdowns and a lost fumble on 26 carries.

The question of the offseason was whether Denver was getting Vikings Keenum or Texans/Rams Keenum. The answer was neither. Keenum ended his first season in Mile High with flashes that were certainly better than what he had produced earlier in his career -- having led the Broncos to late game-winning drives four times this year -- but still a ways away from the efficiency he showed in Minnesota. Some peculiar play-calling and injuries around him certainly didn't help as the Broncos ended 2018 with three starters on the offensive line, their top two tight ends and top two wide receivers all either on injured reserve or traded away. The late-season injury to Emmanuel Sanders seemed to particularly shake Keenum as he posted a 72.01 rating in his final four starts as compared to his rating of 85.14 with Sanders in the lineup. There are rumors in Denver that Keenum's old mentor, Gary Kubiak, could take over the offense and install some of the boot-action concepts that Keenum thrived with in Minnesota. Outside of that, however, Keenum -- absent many instant difference makers in the draft -- is very likely to be the Broncos' Week 1 starter in 2019, but will need some major improvements to be their Week 17 starter.