Broncos' Case Keenum: Mixed bag in road loss
Keenum completed 23 of 37 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday. He also rushed three times for 19 yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Keenum produced mixed results in the Christmas Eve loss, hitting DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton for touchdowns of seven and 19 yards, respectively, in the second half. However, he also threw interceptions in back-to-back fourth-quarter drives, short-circuiting any chance at a Broncos comeback. It was a second straight two-interception outing for the six-year veteran, who's finishing his first Denver season playing with a short-handed receiving corps. He'll look to put together a better performance to wrap up the 2018 campaign versus the Chargers in Week 17.
