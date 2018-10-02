Keenum completed 21 of 33 passes for 245 yards and an interception in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Keenum managed the game fairly well, but frustratingly finished with zero touchdown passes and one interception for the third straight week. Even more agonizing for him, he narrowly missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for what would've been the game-winning touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining. Stuck in a bit of a rut, Keenum will now be tasked with breaking his touchdown drought at the Jets in Week 5.