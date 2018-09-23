Broncos' Case Keenum: Sees magic run out
Keenum went for 22 of 34 for 192 passing yards and an interception during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
With the Broncos knocking on the Ravens door midway through the fourth quarter, Denver's faithful could have felt another comeback for Keenum. Instead, he threw off his back foot and gave up a drive-killing interception. Keenum has made a habit of starting slow and depending on moxie to make up for it late. It was too little too late on Sunday as Baltimore's front knocked him off-kilter. He'll get an easier assignment next Monday night against a porous Kansas City defense and, with the way the Chiefs have been scoring, he'll need to rid himself of his early-game woes to keep up.
