Denver's starters, including Keenum, figure to play between a quarter and a quarter and a half Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The extra time should be telling for Keenum and the rest of Denver's starting offense, which failed to get it going in the preseason opener. The veteran quarterback completed just one short pass during two uneventful drives against Minnesota. If he fails to do much more against Chicago, fans might hit the panic button.

