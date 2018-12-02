Keenum completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. He added nine yards on two carries.

With the wind howling in Cincinnati, the Broncos leaned on the run game. That's been Denver's recipe for success during its three-game winning streak. Keenum is completing just 56.7 percent of his passes -- doubtlessly aided by some drops -- and averaging 185 yards per game during the winning streak as the Broncos have won with defense, a gashing run game, and a careful and efficient Keenum. Sunday's game was against a bottom-10 Bengals defense based on opponent passer rating and next Sunday's opponent, the 49ers, rank slightly worse. Still, it'd be a surprise if the Broncos open it up and sling the ball around when the quick passing game and run game is what has worked for them during their winning streak.