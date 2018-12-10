Keenum completed 24 of 42 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Broncos' 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also gained 24 yards on four rushes.

Keenum averaged just 4.4 yards per attempt and was under 200 passing yards for the third straight game. And, while he also extended his interception-less streak to five contests, he also failed to complete 60.0 percent of his passes for the fourth consecutive game. Keenum was playing his first game without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), but the Denver passing game as a whole has been a low-upside proposition for several weeks. Keenum will look to up his numbers versus the Browns in a Week 15 Saturday night matchup.