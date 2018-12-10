Broncos' Case Keenum: Struggles downfield in loss
Keenum completed 24 of 42 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Broncos' 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also gained 24 yards on four rushes.
Keenum averaged just 4.4 yards per attempt and was under 200 passing yards for the third straight game. And, while he also extended his interception-less streak to five contests, he also failed to complete 60.0 percent of his passes for the fourth consecutive game. Keenum was playing his first game without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), but the Denver passing game as a whole has been a low-upside proposition for several weeks. Keenum will look to up his numbers versus the Browns in a Week 15 Saturday night matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14