Broncos' Case Keenum: Takes step forward
Keenum completed eight of 13 passes for 78 yards and a two-point conversion during Saturday's 24-23 loss to Chicago.
Keenum led Denver's offense to a touchdown and a field goal during his three drives of work, the latter two going for 21 total snaps. There is likely a throw or two that Keenum would like to have back, particularly a missed pass into the end zone to Emmanuel Sanders that forced Denver to settle for a field goal, but the game was an overall improvement for Keenum. If he's able to build on this performance in his third and likely final preseason game, he may be primed to best last season's career year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...