Keenum completed eight of 13 passes for 78 yards and a two-point conversion during Saturday's 24-23 loss to Chicago.

Keenum led Denver's offense to a touchdown and a field goal during his three drives of work, the latter two going for 21 total snaps. There is likely a throw or two that Keenum would like to have back, particularly a missed pass into the end zone to Emmanuel Sanders that forced Denver to settle for a field goal, but the game was an overall improvement for Keenum. If he's able to build on this performance in his third and likely final preseason game, he may be primed to best last season's career year.