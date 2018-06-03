Keenum has received all of the repetitions with the first-team offense during organized team activities, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Unlike last offseason, the Broncos are committing to an established starter -- Keenum -- which makes offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave a happy coach. "Case is working hard," Musgrave said. "It's a new system for him, it's a new system for everybody. Case is getting - exclusively - all the reps with the ones. We're not splitting them like you would if you didn't have an established starter, so he's getting more concentrated work, and it's paying dividends." The approach last year, when Trevor Sieman, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all had turns with the ones resulted in the Broncos ranking 20th in passing offense en route to a 5-11 record. The trio combined to throw 19 touchdown passes, 25th in the NFL. With Keenum locked in as the starter, the team's receivers can focus on building chemistry with just one quarterback during OTAs.