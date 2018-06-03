Broncos' Case Keenum: Taking all reps with ones
Keenum has received all of the repetitions with the first-team offense during organized team activities, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Unlike last offseason, the Broncos are committing to an established starter -- Keenum -- which makes offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave a happy coach. "Case is working hard," Musgrave said. "It's a new system for him, it's a new system for everybody. Case is getting - exclusively - all the reps with the ones. We're not splitting them like you would if you didn't have an established starter, so he's getting more concentrated work, and it's paying dividends." The approach last year, when Trevor Sieman, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all had turns with the ones resulted in the Broncos ranking 20th in passing offense en route to a 5-11 record. The trio combined to throw 19 touchdown passes, 25th in the NFL. With Keenum locked in as the starter, the team's receivers can focus on building chemistry with just one quarterback during OTAs.
More News
-
Broncos' Case Keenum: Finalizes deal with Denver•
-
Case Keenum: Set to sign with Denver•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Should have multiple suitors•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Not in line for franchise tag•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Throws two interceptions in blowout loss•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Sneaks past Saints in closing seconds•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017