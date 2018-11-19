Keenum completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 205 yards during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.

Keenum averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt while posting his third-lowest yardage total of the season. He did go without turning the ball over for the second straight game, allowing the rushing attack and the defense to grind out a hard-fought away win. Keenum has come up with some big performances this season, but they have been few and far between for the most part. The Steelers could force him to throw early and often next week and he'll look to bounce back with a more productive showing.

More News
Our Latest Stories