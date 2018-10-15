Keenum completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams. He also carried the ball once for six yards.

Keenum had managed only a field-goal drive until 1:34 remained in the third quarter when he hit Emmanuel Sanders from 22 yards out. Having only thrown for 137 yards at the half, the 30-year-old quarterback again relied on a big deficit to rack up stats and almost made a game out of the affair. He'll try to go a third straight contest with at least 320 passing yards and two touchdowns Week 7 at Arizona.