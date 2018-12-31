Keenum completed 31 of 48 passing attempts for 292 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Chargers. He also rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Keenum's second-quarter "fumble" was actually a backward pass that he threw after he had stepped up to scramble but changed his mind and tossed to Royce Freeman who could not handle the low throw. The Chargers would scoop up the loose ball and return it for the game's first score. After that, the Broncos could muster only a field goal until the final period, when the 30-year-old would find Andy Janovich for a wide-open 20-yard touchdown. The Houston product finishes his first season in Denver having completed 365 of 586 passing attempts for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.