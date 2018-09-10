Broncos' Case Keenum: Uneven performance against Seattle
Keenum completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 329 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
Keenum was shaky with the ball, but obviously fantasy owners like three scoring strikes. The veteran quarterback primarily focused on his top two wideouts, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who combined to catch 16 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't able to get much going in the preseason, so despite the three turnovers Sunday, it's encouraging that he was able to move the ball well and generate nearly 30 points. In Week 2, Keenum will face the Raiders at home.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...