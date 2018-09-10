Keenum completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 329 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

Keenum was shaky with the ball, but obviously fantasy owners like three scoring strikes. The veteran quarterback primarily focused on his top two wideouts, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who combined to catch 16 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't able to get much going in the preseason, so despite the three turnovers Sunday, it's encouraging that he was able to move the ball well and generate nearly 30 points. In Week 2, Keenum will face the Raiders at home.