Broncos' Case Keenum: Viewed as temporary solution
Broncos general manager John Elway recently described Keenum as "probably a short-term fix," Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. "Obviously, we've got to - Case is probably a short-term fix - find the long-term guy for us," Elway said. "When we do find that guy, we've got to have the continuity on the offensive side to where we can train him and develop him and get him there.
Elway seems to have abandoned any hope of Keenum being the franchise quarterback, but that doesn't mean the 30-year-old won't return for the second season of his two-year, $36 million contract. Keenum was at least competent in 2018, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. It was a big step back from his breakout 2017 campaign in Minnesota, though he did keep the Broncos in the playoff hunt until they closed out their campaign with four consecutive losses. Picking at No. 10 overall in a draft that appears weak at quarterback, the Broncos may have a tough time landing a clear upgrade on Keenum in the offseason, but they do at least have a decent cap situation to add talent at other positions. New head coach Vic Fangio named former 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as his offensive coordinator for a unit that will largely rely on second-year players Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.
