Keenum likely will be traded or released after the Broncos agreed to acquire fellow quarterback Joe Flacco, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos would love to find a trade partner even if the compensation is menial, as they'll have to pay the guaranteed portion ($7 million) of Keenum's $18 million base salary if they end up cutting him. He'd need to accept a pay cut -- an unlikely proposition -- to have any chance at staying in Denver. Keenum collected $18 million from the Broncos in 2018, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt with an 18:15 TD:INT as a 16-game starter in an injury-laden offense. He looked like a high-end backup more so than a solid starter, but his breakout 2017 campaign in Minnesota suggests he's good enough to win games when he's surrounded by a talented roster and competent coaching staff.