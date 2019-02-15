Broncos' Case Keenum: Will be cut or traded
Keenum likely will be traded or released after the Broncos agreed to acquire fellow quarterback Joe Flacco, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos would love to find a trade partner even if the compensation is menial, as they'll have to pay the guaranteed portion ($7 million) of Keenum's $18 million base salary if they end up cutting him. He'd need to accept a pay cut -- an unlikely proposition -- to have any chance at staying in Denver. Keenum collected $18 million from the Broncos in 2018, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt with an 18:15 TD:INT as a 16-game starter in an injury-laden offense. He looked like a high-end backup more so than a solid starter, but his breakout 2017 campaign in Minnesota suggests he's good enough to win games when he's surrounded by a talented roster and competent coaching staff.
