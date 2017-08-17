Broncos' Casey Kreiter: Full practice participant
Kreiter (calf) has been a full participant at Broncos' practice during training camp, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
Kreiter landed on the team's injured reserve in the latter portion of last season due to a calf injury. He appears to have undergone a full recovery, as he has been participating in training camp activities. He projects to be the team's long snapper heading toward the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....