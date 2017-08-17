Play

Kreiter (calf) has been a full participant at Broncos' practice during training camp, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.

Kreiter landed on the team's injured reserve in the latter portion of last season due to a calf injury. He appears to have undergone a full recovery, as he has been participating in training camp activities. He projects to be the team's long snapper heading toward the regular season.

