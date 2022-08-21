site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Casey Tucker: Injury update
RotoWire Staff
Tucker suffered a dislocated toe during Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Tucker left the game early, but little was known about the injury. The 26-year-old is currently competing for a depth spot on the Broncos offensive line.
