Broncos' Casey Tucker: Reverts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tucker (toe) was reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Tucker suffered a dislocated toe in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bills. Unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team, Tucker will miss the entire 2022 campaign.
