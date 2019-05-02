Hansen was waived by Denver on Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Hansen's release -- along with the release of quarterback Garrett Grayson -- was likely motivated by the 17 undrafted free agents the Broncos signed on Thursday. The Cal product has bounced around since logging 342 offensive snaps for the Jets in 2017, with stops in New England and Tennessee as the most recent. As the offseason rolls on we should find out more about Hansen's future in the NFL.

