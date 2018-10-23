Kelly was arrested early Tuesday in Englewood, Colo. on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Details about the incident remain scarce at this time while an investigation remains ongoing, but the 24-year-old was booked into Arapahoe County Jail following his arrest. The Broncos have been made aware of the arrest, but have yet to comment on the matter. It's unclear if Kelly, who fell to the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in part due to a rash of off-field incidents during college, will be available to back up Case Keenum in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.