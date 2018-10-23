Broncos' Chad Kelly: Arrested on trespassing charge
Kelly was arrested early Tuesday in Englewood, Colo. on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Details about the incident remain scarce at this time while an investigation remains ongoing, but the 24-year-old was booked into Arapahoe County Jail following his arrest. The Broncos have been made aware of the arrest, but have yet to comment on the matter. It's unclear if Kelly, who fell to the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in part due to a rash of off-field incidents during college, will be available to back up Case Keenum in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Not in line to start Week 7•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Will start first half of Thursday's preseason contest•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Gets reps with starters•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Takes reins as backup QB•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Sharp early in camp•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Impresses during spring workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?