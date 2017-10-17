Kelly (wrist) can return to practice this week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos have three weeks to decide whether to activate Kelly or he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The rookie seventh-round pick has started throwing, but there remains no clear place on the Broncos roster with backup Brock Osweiler healthy and Paxton Lynch (shoulder) also nearing a return.