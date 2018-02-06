Broncos' Chad Kelly: Expected to throw during OTAs
Kelly (wrist) is expected to be fully healed and ready to throw during the Broncos' Organized Team Activities in the spring, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.
Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was never activated during his rookie campaign after a ruptured wrist suffered in his final season at Mississippi prevented him from taking the field. With a full year to recover, Kelly is expected to face no limitations during training camp and could jockey for a second- or third-string role for a Broncos squad that could notice substantial roster turnover at quarterback. None of the three signal callers that made starts for the Broncos in 2017 -- Trevor Siemian (shoulder), Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch -- provided much hope that they could be long-term solutions at the position.
