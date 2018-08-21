Head coach Vance Joseph said that Kelly has received some first-team reps, the Broncos' official site reports.

Kelly completed seven of nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in his second consecutive strong preseason outing on Saturday. Don't read too much into the starting snaps, though. Denver's brass needs to determine whether Kelly can be a snap away from starting this season or whether a trade for someone like Teddy Bridgewater is necessary. The only way to determine that is to put him out there against a starting defense.