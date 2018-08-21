Broncos' Chad Kelly: Gets reps with starters
Head coach Vance Joseph said that Kelly has received some first-team reps, the Broncos' official site reports.
Kelly completed seven of nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in his second consecutive strong preseason outing on Saturday. Don't read too much into the starting snaps, though. Denver's brass needs to determine whether Kelly can be a snap away from starting this season or whether a trade for someone like Teddy Bridgewater is necessary. The only way to determine that is to put him out there against a starting defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Takes reins as backup QB•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Sharp early in camp•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Impresses during spring workouts•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Set to compete for backup role•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Expected to throw during OTAs•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Lands on IR, season over•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...