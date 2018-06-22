Kelly had impressive moments during spring workouts, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

General manager John Elway said back in April that Kelly will be competing with the disappointing Paxton Lynch for No. 2 duties in Denver, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Now recovered from the wrist injury he suffered during his final season in college, Kelly seems to be taking full advantage of Lynch's continued struggles. If the latter can't turn things around, Kelly could realistically open the 2018 season as the direct backup to Case Keenum.

