Broncos' Chad Kelly: Impresses during spring workouts
Kelly had impressive moments during spring workouts, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
General manager John Elway said back in April that Kelly will be competing with the disappointing Paxton Lynch for No. 2 duties in Denver, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Now recovered from the wrist injury he suffered during his final season in college, Kelly seems to be taking full advantage of Lynch's continued struggles. If the latter can't turn things around, Kelly could realistically open the 2018 season as the direct backup to Case Keenum.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...