Kelly, who was arrested Tuesday in Englewood, Colo. on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing, is expected to face discipline from the Broncos, if not the NFL, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

According to the report provided by the Englewood Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:17 a.m. from a homeowner who chased a trespassing male out of an area residence. The male was later identified as Kelly, who was booked into Arapahoe County Jail as a result of the incident. Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Broncos released a statement indicating that they were "disappointed" with Kelly's arrest and remain "in the process of gathering more information." The NFL is also looking into Kelly's arrest, according to Jhabvala, leaving the door open for the 24-year-old to face a team- and/or league-imposed suspension regardless of how the legal process plays out. If the Broncos elect to hold Kelly out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Kevin Hogan would slot in as the backup to starting quarterback Case Keenum.