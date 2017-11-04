Broncos' Chad Kelly: Likely to remain on NFI list
Kelly (wrist) is unlikely to be activated from the Non-Football Injury list this season, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.
Kelly is nearing the end of the 21-day window in which he can be activated, and only started light practicing this week. The rookie seventh-round pick would be the Broncos' fourth quarterback and has no clear place on the team's roster, making him unlikely to be activated barring an injury to a Denver quarterback this week.
