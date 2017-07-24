Kelly (wrist) was placed on the non-football injury list Monday, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.
No surprises here for the former Ole Miss quarterback. While Kelly shouldn't be out of commission much longer, his exact return date is uncertain.
