Kelly won't start for the Broncos in their Week 7 game against the Cardinals after coach Vance Joseph vouched support for incumbent Case Keenum after Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. "Case is our quarterback," Joseph said.

Kelly took his first snap of the season Sunday, kneeling down on the final play of the first half while Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion. Keenum passed all tests and was cleared to return out of the break, finishing the day with 25 completions on 41 attempts for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as Denver dropped its fourth straight game. While Keenum's 7.2 yards per attempt and 63.1 percent completion rate on the season are acceptable marks, the 30-year-old hasn't taken care of the football, as he's been picked off at least once in all six of the Broncos' games. The quick turnaround between contests likely helps Keenum in retaining the No. 1 gig, but he may need a mistake-free outing Thursday in Arizona in order to hold off Kelly, who showed considerable promise in the preseason.