Broncos' Chad Kelly: Set to compete for backup role
Kelly (wrist) will reportedly battle Paxton Lynch for the backup quarterback spot in Denver, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Although he's still nursing a wrist injury, the expectation is that Kelly will be 100 percent by the time training camp rolls around. With the Broncos having decided against bringing in any other quarterbacks not already on the roster, Kelly will have the chance to earn the No. 2 spot behind Case Keenum. As of right now, both Kelly and Paxton Lynch seem to be on equal footings, but things will likely start to play out once training camp unfolds.
