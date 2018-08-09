Broncos' Chad Kelly: Sharp early in camp
The Broncos have been pleased with Kelly's performance in the team's initial practices of training camp, but head coach Vance Joseph isn't ready to move the second-year signal-caller above Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "Chad looked good," Joseph said after Sunday's session. "[Playing with the second team] hasn't happened yet. It could happen in the future."
Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was a spectator throughout his first training camp while recovering from a torn ligament in his throwing wrist suffered during his final season at Mississippi. He was cleared to resume practicing in mid-October, but logged only a few weeks of workouts before he was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Though he returned to the Broncos' offseason at full strength and made a positive impression on the coaching staff, Kelly will still need more on-field reps in practices and in the exhibition slate before a promotion to the second-team offense will be considered. Though Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, is no longer viewed as the Broncos' answer behind center, it looks like he'll be given every opportunity to seize the top backup gig behind offseason pickup Case Keenum.
