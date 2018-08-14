Broncos' Chad Kelly: Takes reins as backup QB
Kelly supplanted Paxton Lynch as the Broncos' backup quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kelly performed well in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings to earn the promotion, completing 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Lynch struggled mightily. The final pick of the 2017 draft, Kelly missed all of last season with a torn wrist ligament but is now on track to start the season as backup to Case Keenum. Things could obviously change with so much time remaining in the preseason, but at this point Kelly and Lynch are trending in opposite directions.
