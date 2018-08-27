Kelly will start the first half of the Broncos' fourth preseason game Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Kelly will get the nod ahead of Paxton Lynch which suggests the Broncos prefer Kelly as the backup heading into the regular season. The Ole Miss product will still have to perform well during the game, but it looks more and more like Kelly will be the primary option behind Case Keenum in 2018.

