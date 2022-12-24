The Broncos have activated Edmonds (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Edmonds, who last suited up for a game in Week 11, has bounced back from the high ankle sprain that landed him on IR and is slated to bolster the Broncos' backfield depth down the stretch after having returned to practice this past week. In his looming return, it remains to be seen how much work Edmonds sees in Week 16, but for now he figures to work alongside Marlon Mack behind Latavius Murray, assuming Murray -- who is listed as questionable with a foot injury -- plays Sunday, as he believes he will.