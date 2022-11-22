The Broncos placed Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Edmonds was unable to return to this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders after getting injured, and he eventually was diagnosed with a high right-ankle sprain. On Monday, coach Nathaniel Hackett told Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com that Edmonds was slated to miss "a lot of time," which will be at least four games now that he resides on IR. After the Broncos waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are the only running backs on the active roster, while Devine Ozigbo and Tyreik McAllister are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
