Edmonds was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury.
Prior to his first-quarter exit from the contest, Edmonds carried twice for six yards. In his absence, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray are available to handle Denver's backfield duties.
