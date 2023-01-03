Edmonds rushed seven times for 34 yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite a relatively quiet fantasy day as the Broncos' No. 2 running back, Edmonds played 41 of Denver's 70 offensive snaps in the contest. Meanwhile, starter Latavius Murray played just one more snap than Edmonds. As the Broncos' disappointing season nears its end, it's possible the team wants to see more from their recently acquired veteran instead of relying too heavily on the 32-year-old Murray to close out the season. If a near-even split in playing time continues, Edmonds could have the opportunity to gain some positive momentum heading into the offseason in a Week 18 matchup against the Chargers.