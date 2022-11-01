The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of the backfield, and Edmonds will be another piece for coach Nathaniel Hackett in that regard, joining Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. It's unclear what kind of role Edmonds can expect in his new locale, but in five campaigns between Arizona and Miami, he's averaged 4.5 yards per carry, hauled in 76 percent of his 181 targets and scored 17 touchdowns in 65 games.